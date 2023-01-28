– PWInsider has a report on some NXT Superstars who were brought into San Antonio for this weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble event. According to report, the following talents from the NXT women’s division were brought in:

* Indi Hartwell

* Ivy Nile

* NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez

* Zoey Stark

The women’s Rumble match currently only has 12 announced participants, with 18 slots left to be filled. The four NXT Superstars have not yet been announced for the match by WWE.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 goes down later today at San Antonio’s Alamodome. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.