Backstage Notes on Upcoming NXT TakeOver Shows Moving to Sundays and Plans for Worlds Collide

– This week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter and update on plans for the NXT and NXT UK brands. As noted, the next US TakeOver will take place on a Sunday in Portland, Oregon on February 16, 2020. The next UK TakeOver will be on January 12. According to the report, WWE is putting the upcoming TakeOver shows on Sunday as an “experiment” to see how they will perform on a new night on the WWE Network.

The Newsletter also had some additional backstage details on the upcoming previously announced Worlds Collide event that’s announced for January 25 during Royal Rumble Weekend. WWE promoted the show in the official announcement as an NXT vs. NXT UK show in a “clash for brand supremacy.” The Observer Newsletter reports that WWE sources have stated the show will be built around NXT vs. NXT UK matches that the fans have never been able to have the chance to see before. Additionally, the show has reportedly been in the works for a few months, and it was planned long before WWE decided to run with a similar concept for Survivor Series 2019.

Also, WWE is reportedly planning to experiment with more shows like Worlds Collide on a Saturday before a WWE pay-per-view. Meanwhile, the TakeOver shows will be placed on Sunday. This would make Sunday the destination for each major show for every WWE brand. However, these plans are are still said to be in the “experimental phase.”