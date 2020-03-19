UPDATED: Backstage Notes on Last Night’s NXT, Triple H and Phillips Segments Not Filmed Live

UPDATE: PWInsider also released a report with more details on last night’s NXT, confirming that the interview segments were shot on Tuesday, and they were shot at the WWE Performance Center.

Additionally, Triple H and Tom Phillips filmed their segments at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut. After all the new material was filmed, the WWE editing team worked quickly to put the episode together, so it would make it to air on USA Network in time. The episode reportedly went down to the wire to make it to completion, and it was finished only a short while before the show was to go to air.

As noted earlier, content for last night’s NXT still presented WrestleMania as a one night show, when it had been announced as a two-night show earlier in the day. According to PWInsider, the content for last night’s NXT episode was filmed and already done before the decision was made to make those changes to WrestleMania.

ORIGINAL: During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on the handling of last night’s NXT. Last night’s show had a modified format that had in-depth character profiles, story breakdowns, and never-before-seen interviews and content.

According to Meltzer, the segments with hosts Triple H and Tom Phillips were not filmed live, and they were “presumably” filmed earlier in the afternoon. Case in point, it was noted that Triple H and Phillips were still referring to WrestleMania as a one-night show in 18 days when WWE had announced it as being changed to two nights earlier yesterday. The impression is the WrestleMania situation is constantly changing, so it could potentially change again.

Additionally, the interview clips with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for NXT were reportedly filmed yesterday (likely Tuesday).