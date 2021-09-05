wrestling / News
Backstage Notes on AEW All Out, Possible Surprises, Expected Main Event (SPOILERS)
– F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that the AEW World Championship match between Kenny Omega and challenger Christian Cage at tonight’s AEW All Out is expected to go on last for tonight’s show. Previously, the broadcast commentary on AEW programming has been promoting CM Punk vs. Darby Allin as the main event for tonight’s show. The event is happening on Punk’s home turf of Chicago and will be his first wrestling match since January 2014.
Additionally, Meltzer is also reporting there will be surprises on tonight’s show, and AEW officials are internally said to be very excited about the event. Also, it’s believed within the company that the event will shatter the company’s previous pay-per-view buyrate record by a significant margin. Revolution 2021 holds the current record and drew a reported 125,000 PPV buys last March.
All Out 2021 is set for later tonight at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. It will also be streaming digitally on FITE TV and Bleacher Report.
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) September 5, 2021
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) September 5, 2021
