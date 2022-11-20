Backstage Notes on AEW Full Gear Main Event Finish, JR Commentary

– As noted, MJF walked away with the AEW World Championship after beating Jon Moxley at last night’s AEW Full Gear event. MJF won the match after William Regal got involved, giving MJF the brass knuckles. According to a report by Dave Meltzer with F4WOnline.com, the finish to the main event was Tony Khan’s idea and one he had been building up for weeks leading into the match at the pay-per-view event.

Another finish was reportedly by what was described as “several of the most influential wrestlers” in AEW. It’s unknown what the other pitched finish was. However, Khan was said to have felt very strongly on the finish that was used during the show and the direction it will take the storyline.

Jim Ross doing commentary for only the first half of AEW Full Gear was reportedly a call made before the show started. Tony Khan opted to use JR for the first half, and then Tony Schiavone for the second half