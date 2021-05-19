Backstage Notes on AEW Plans for Rampage & Full Gear in November

– Fightful Select has an update on All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) plans for this year’s Full Gear event in November. Per the report, AEW wants to run its new WarnerMedia show, Rampage, live on Friday night before this year’s AEW Full Gear event, which is planned to air the following night on Saturday.

As of now, Rampage and Full Gear 2021 are slated for November 5 and 6 respectively. AEW officials reportedly confirmed that both shows will be held in St. Louis, Missouri.

Additionally, Ticketmaster.com now has a listing up for “AEW Presents Dynamite” [likely a placeholder for Rampage] on Friday, November 5 at 7:00 pm. The listing for the event says it will be held at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.

The Fightful report noted that AEW officials only confirmed the host city for those two November events and not the venue.

Meanwhile, AEW’s new WarnerMedia show, Rampage, will debut on TNT on August 13 at 10:00 pm ET. The show will then move to TBS in 2022. It will air weekly on Friday nights.