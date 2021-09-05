Backstage Notes on AEW Roster Members Who Left Chicago Before All Out, Wrestlers in Attendance

– Fightful Select has an update on AEW roster members who are in attendance for tonight’s All Out card and which talents left Chicago earlier before the event. Per the report, FTR already left Chicago earlier today. Several other roster members reportedly left before the event today.

However, a significant number of other roster members not scheduled for tonight’s card have opted to stay in town for tonight’s event. Additionally, Fightful reports that several talents current under contract to WWE were seen around town throughout this weekend.

Also, other wrestlers who were not scheduled for AEW All Out or the Fan Fest who head already left Chicago after last Wednesday’s Dynamite traveled back to the city for today’s pay-per-view card. Several wrestlers who are currently on the injured list and been off TV recently were also in Chicago this weekend for All Out. As noted Kip Sabian, who has been nursing an injury and been off TV, made an appearance at the Fan Fest wearing a box over his head and apparently showing off a new gimmick.