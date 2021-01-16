Backstage Notes on Booking for Women’s Royal Rumble at Last Year’s Event

– According to a report by Fightful Select, there’s an update on who booked last year’s women’s Royal Rumble match at the 2020 event. Tyson Kidd and Adam Pearce were the two who helped put the match together. They reportedly used heavy input from the women Superstars in the match as well.

WWE sources indicated that the women’s Rumble match was split into two parts, with the roster and producers (Kidd and Pearce) talking it out the night before the show at the hotel for about two hours. This also included a light run, but there was said to have not been a full-on rehearsal of the match. The report also noted the match was pre-written and worked out.

Charlotte Flair was the winner of the 2020 women’s Royal Rumble match. The next women’s Rumble match will take place at the 2021 Royal Rumble on Sunday, January 31.