Backstage Notes on Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston From Raw, Internal Reaction

– PWInsider has some details following the impressive No. 1 Contenders match between Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston that took place last night on WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre suffered what was described as a “rough looking” bruise above his right eye during his match against Kofi Kingston on Raw. It was reportedly caused by a “stiff” Superkick from Kingston during the match.

Additionally, the report noted there was a great deal of talk backstage about war the two Superstars put on and what they put themselves through for the match. McIntyre and Kingston are said to have really gone at each other and worked in a “pretty stiff manner” to get across the importance of earning a world title shot for Hell in a Cell.

McIntyre ultimately defeated Kingston. He will now go on to face Lashley in a rematch for the title at Hell in a Cell later this month. Kingston and McIntyre also shared a classy exchange on Twitter after the matchup, which you can view b