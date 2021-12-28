Backstage Notes on Eric Bischoff, Grayson Waller Appearing on WWE Raw

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff appeared as a special guest on last night’s Raw for The Miz and Maryse’s vow renewals and acted as the officiant for the ceremony. PWInsider reports that the creative plans to have Bischoff appear on last night’s episode of Raw were locked in last Thursday (Dec. 23).

Additionally, Grayson Waller appeared on last night’s show to continue his feud with AJ Styles. PWInsider’s report notes that the plan to have Waller appear on this week’s episode were also made around the same time as Bischoff. So, the decision was not made at the very last second, or the same day as Raw.