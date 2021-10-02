Backstage Notes on Eva Marie & Nia Jax From WWE SmackDown

– According to a report by PWInsider, Eva Marie was backstage at last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, which featured Night 1 of the WWE Draft. Eva Marie was reportedly seen wearing a sling all throughout last night as she continued to sell the injury from the attack by Shayna Baszler earlier this week on Raw.

Additionally, Nia Jax was said to not be backstage last night. The report noted that Jax is expected to take an “extended period of time off,” and the recent attack by Baszler might have been a way to write her off TV.

During today’s edition of Talking Smack, Nia Jax was the latest draft pick to stay on the Raw roster. So, even if she is taking time off, she will still be a part of the Raw roster for the time being.