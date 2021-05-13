Backstage Notes on Guest Coaches Currently at WWE Performance Center

– PWInsider reports that ROH and SHIMMER alumni Allison Danger is in attendance at the WWE Performance Center this week to work as a guest coach. Former WWE and WCW wrestler David Taylor is also said to be working there as a guest coach this week.

Danger is also the brother of WWE Producer and former ECW World champion Steve Corino and the aunt of Steve’s son, Colby Corino, who is a wrestler as well.