– As noted, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will face each other later this Friday on WWE SmackDown, and the winner will go on to face Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. Fightful Select has an update on Gunther’s WrestleMania matchup.

According to the report, WWE has had Gunther’s plans for WrestleMania 39 laid out since December. Late last year, there was a rumor that a match between Gunther and Lesnar was in the works for the event. However, that did not pan out.

Fightful also notes that by the time the world heard about the Lesnar vs. Gunther rumor, WWE had already moved the matchup off the table. Lesnar is now scheduled to face Omos at WrestleMania.