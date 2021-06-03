wrestling / News
Backstage Notes on Idea Behind X-Division Title Ironman Match on Before The Impact
June 3, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider has an update on the 60-minute Ironman Match between Josh Alexander and TJP that will take place on Before the Impact later tonight. The final minutes will air on Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.
PWInsider reports that the match is being described as “awesome,” and the idea behind booking it was to help elevate the X-Division title in a significant way moving forward. One person described the idea being similar to Rob Van Dam’s legendary run as ECW TV champion, which was seen as just important, if not greater, than the ECW World title.
Currently, the title is currently held by Alexander. The match will go down on tonight’s BTI on AXS TV, which starts at 7:00 pm EST.
