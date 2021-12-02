Backstage Notes on Impact Wrestling, Tonight’s AXS TV Episode (Spoilers)

– PWInsider has some additional notes on Impact Wrestling, including some details pertaining to tonight’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Firstly, tonight’s show is expected to open with an in-ring segment featuring Matt Cardona. Additionally, Tenille Dashwood worked the last set of TV tapings, and she’s expected to return as early as tonight’s show.

PWInsider also reports that Gail Kim will be featured in more of an authority figure role for Impact programming in the coming weeks. The plan is to have her announce more competitors for the recently announced, first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X Match starting next week.