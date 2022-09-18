Backstage Notes on Internal Changes for Shotzi, Damage CTRL Segments on WWE SmackDown

– As previously reported, Shotzu appeared to turn babyface last Friday on WWE SmackDown as she came to the aid of Raquel Rodriguez against Damage CTRL. Fightful Select has an update on her character, nothing that she’s now listed as a babyface internally by WWE.

It was also previously rumored that were plans to bring back her old tank she used to ride on for her entrance to SmackDown last week. However, the tank did not appear on the show. According to the initial report, Shotzi’s tank was brought to the Honda Center in Anaheim for SmackDown last week.

The report also noted that Liv Morgan was also listed internally to appear during the Damage CTRL promo that took place last week on SmackDown. Liv Morgan did appear during the Ronda Rousey segment, but not the one with Damage CTRL.