Backstage Notes on Jacob Fatu’s WWE Arrival

Jacob Fatu made his debut on this week’s WWE Smackdown, and a new report has details on his arrival. As noted, Fatu made his debut on Friday’s episode and joined the Bloodline. Fatu had been signed to WWE for some time, and Fightful Select reports has a few notes on his arrival to the company.

According to the report, Fatu has made immediate good impressions in WWE and has had a very respectful demeanor toward everyone backstage. Fatu had been backstage at WrestleMania and was around during WrestleMania weekend.

Fatu has never wrestled outside of the US, with MLW sources having previously noted that it was due to a criminal record from when he was younger, something he has moved well past. It had prevented him from accepting bookings outside the country. It’s not clear if that will be the case moving forward, but the outlet was told that the hefty amount of international PPVs and TV tapings WWE has had in the spring and summer was a likely hurdle to his having debuted sooner. His history had previously been a primary reason why he wasn’t signed sooner, but WWE’s new regime has long been interested in him.