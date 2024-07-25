Backstage Notes on Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: Kamille Debut Kept Quiet, Original Plans For Blood & Guts, More

Fightful Select has several backstage notes on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, which included the Blood & Guts match.

* Eddie Kingston was originally meant to be part of the AEW vs. The Elite story before he was injured. Team AEW was always planned to win the Blood & Guts match, which could impact future stories.

* Dean Malenko was the narrator for the video package prior to the main event. Malenko had surgery last year to treat his Parkinson’s and sources noted he was like a “new man.” He is beloved backstage and people enjoy his sense of humor.

* Kamille’s debut was kept quiet. She has been signed to AEW and getting paid since February. She was backstage in January, and that was followed by contract negotiations and her signing. Graphics and things of that nature for her debut have been ready for a while.

* AEW outsold their last trip to Nashville for Dynamite.