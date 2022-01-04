wrestling / News

Backstage Notes on Last Night’s WWE Raw, Vince McMahon in Attendance This Week

January 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Vince McMahon WWE Smackdown 7-16-21

As previously reported, a number of lead executives were not in attendance backstage for last week’s edition of WWE Raw, including Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and Kevin Dunn. PWInsider reports that McMahon, Prichard, Adam Pearce, and Michael Hayes were all backstage last night and at WWE Day 1 two days before. Pearce and Hayes were also not in attendance last week.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Vince McMahon, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading