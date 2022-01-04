wrestling / News
Backstage Notes on Last Night’s WWE Raw, Vince McMahon in Attendance This Week
January 4, 2022
– As previously reported, a number of lead executives were not in attendance backstage for last week’s edition of WWE Raw, including Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and Kevin Dunn. PWInsider reports that McMahon, Prichard, Adam Pearce, and Michael Hayes were all backstage last night and at WWE Day 1 two days before. Pearce and Hayes were also not in attendance last week.
