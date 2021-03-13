Backstage Notes on March & April Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

– Fightful Select has an update for the next set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings. The roster will be returning to Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, March 15 to film the next set of TV tapings, which will reportedly last for several days.

Additionally, the roster will reassemble in April for the Rebellion pay-per-view event and the following set of TV tapings. As noted, Kenny Omega is set to compete in a title vs. title match against Impact’s Rich Swann or Moose.

Per the report, members of the Impact Wrestling team said they like having monthly tapings, since it helps keep up with wrestling’s changing landscape due to the pandemic right now. Previously, there was a longer break between tapings going from mid-November to mid-January. However, Impact has now managed to resume a monthly TV taping schedule.

Also, Impact will be streaming the live Impact! Plus event, Sacrifice, later tonight starting at 8:00 pm EST.