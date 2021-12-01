wrestling / News
Backstage Notes on Match Producers for This Week’s WWE Raw
December 1, 2021 | Posted by
– A report by Fightful Select has details on the assigned producers for various matches for last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw. Here are the producers for this week’s episode:
* Adam Pearce produced Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins.
* Kenny Dykstra and Shane Helms were the producers for RK-Bro vs. Dirty Dawgs for the WWE Raw tag team titles.
* Pat Buck produced The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy.
* Shawn Daivari and Jimmy Yang were assigned to produce Apollo Crews vs. Damian Priest for the US title.
* The 10-woman tag team match was produced by Tyson Kidd and Molly Holly.
