Backstage Notes on Match Producers for This Week’s WWE Raw

– A report by Fightful Select has details on the assigned producers for various matches for last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw. Here are the producers for this week’s episode:

* Adam Pearce produced Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins.

* Kenny Dykstra and Shane Helms were the producers for RK-Bro vs. Dirty Dawgs for the WWE Raw tag team titles.

* Pat Buck produced The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy.

* Shawn Daivari and Jimmy Yang were assigned to produce Apollo Crews vs. Damian Priest for the US title.

* The 10-woman tag team match was produced by Tyson Kidd and Molly Holly.