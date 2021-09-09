Backstage Notes on MLW, Upcoming Event Details, Lee Moriarty Signing

– PWInsider reports that the plan for MLW Fightland next month will be to showcase new directions for talents. The event is reportedly being designed as the start of a new chapter for MLW.

Additionally, PWInsider notes that MLW wants to run Saturday Night Superfight again during Super Bowl Weekend on Saturday, February 12, 2022. The location and more details on the event will be revealed later this fall.

As noted, AEW has reportedly signed Lee Moriarty. He was previously announced as being part of the talent roster in AEW. However, PWInsider reports that Moriarty had never actually signed a contract with Major League Wrestling, and he was still a free agent. This is much like when Killer Kross did some shows in Major League Wrestling between leaving Impact and before he signed with WWE.

Lastly, PWInsider reports that Major League Wrestling is planning on another co-promoted event for later this year. In March 2020, AAA/MLW held a co-promoted even in Tijuana Mexico. This event will not be held in Mexico. As previously noted, MLW is working on a co-promotional event with The Crash that’s set for Sept. 11.