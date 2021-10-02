wrestling / News

Backstage Notes on NXT Superstars Backstage at WWE SmackDown

October 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT New Logo

PWInsider has a report on NXT Superstars who were backstage at last night’s WWE SmackDown, which featured Night 1 of the WWE Draft. Aliyah and Ridge Holland were reportedly backstage at the event.

As noted, NXT Superstar Xia Li was also at SmackDown last night, beating Dakota Kai in a pre-show dark match. During the FOX Network broadcast, NXT Superstars Hit Row were drafted to the SmackDown roster. Meanwhile, NXT’s Austin Theory was drafted to Raw.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading