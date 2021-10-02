wrestling / News
Backstage Notes on NXT Superstars Backstage at WWE SmackDown
October 2, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider has a report on NXT Superstars who were backstage at last night’s WWE SmackDown, which featured Night 1 of the WWE Draft. Aliyah and Ridge Holland were reportedly backstage at the event.
As noted, NXT Superstar Xia Li was also at SmackDown last night, beating Dakota Kai in a pre-show dark match. During the FOX Network broadcast, NXT Superstars Hit Row were drafted to the SmackDown roster. Meanwhile, NXT’s Austin Theory was drafted to Raw.
More Trending Stories
- Sami Callihan Shares Photo of Injured Ankle Following Surgery
- Details on USA Network & WWE’s Relationship, Network Reaction to NXT 2.0
- Brock Lesnar Announces On WWE Smackdown That He’s a Free Agent, Angering Roman Reigns (Clips)
- CM Punk, Nyla Rose and Others React to Arn Anderson’s AEW Dynamite Promo, New Shirt Released For It