Backstage Notes on Plans for AEW Dark: Elevation, Spoiler Note on Tapings

– PWInsider has some additional notes coming from last night’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite in Miami, Florida. According to the report, both Sting and Darby Allin appeared for an upcoming edition of AEW Dark: Elevation that was taped last night. With AEW returning to live touring, the company is reportedly planning to increase emphasis on shows such as Elevation.

This means that AEW reportedly plans on using bigger names, matches, and angles on Elevation in order to keep the show unique and “special” for fans. AEW reportedly wants to keep Elevation as a “destination” for the company that will set the stage for AEW programming for the week.

AEW Dark: Elevation streams weekly on AEW’s official YouTube channel. New episodes debut on Monday at 7:00 pm ET.