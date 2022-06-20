wrestling / News

Backstage Notes On Plans For Tonight’s Episode of RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

June 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Logo Image Credit: WWE

Fightful Select has backstage notes of plans heading into tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which it notes are ‘subject to change’.

At this time, those booked to appear include Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Riddle, MVP, Theory, Elias/Ezekiel, Street Profits, Lashley and The Miz.

There are plans for Riddle to sell his ribs after the spear that Roman Reigns hit him with on Smackdown.

Theory will likely continue posing, with the baby oil making a return.

The “full Elias presentation” is set for tonight, which will include a guitar getting smashed.

Finally, there will be a new Miz TV.

