wrestling / News
Backstage Notes On Plans For Tonight’s Episode of RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
June 20, 2022 | Posted by
Fightful Select has backstage notes of plans heading into tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which it notes are ‘subject to change’.
At this time, those booked to appear include Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Riddle, MVP, Theory, Elias/Ezekiel, Street Profits, Lashley and The Miz.
There are plans for Riddle to sell his ribs after the spear that Roman Reigns hit him with on Smackdown.
Theory will likely continue posing, with the baby oil making a return.
The “full Elias presentation” is set for tonight, which will include a guitar getting smashed.
Finally, there will be a new Miz TV.
More Trending Stories
- Note On WWE Raw Talent Waiting Extended Period of Time In Ring Before Main Event Matches
- Backstage Details for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, ‘Multiple’ Surprises Rumored
- New Report Outlines Conditions In Which Vince McMahon Could Be Fired From WWE
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related