Backstage Notes on Producers for Last Night’s Edition of WWE Raw
– Fightful Select has a report with the details on the assigned producers for last night’s edition of WWE Raw:
* Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali.
* Molly Holly produced Mia Yim vs. Tamina.
* Shawn Daivari produced Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable.
* Jason Jordan produced Miz TV.
* Shane Helms produced Shelton Benjamin vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Petey Williams was the producer on Dana Brooke vs. Iyo Sky
* Michael Hayes was the producer on Dolph Ziggler vs. Austin Theory.
* Jason Jordan produced Akira Tozawa vs. Baron Corbin.
* The US Title Match featuring Seth Rollins defending against Finn Balor was produced by Jamie Noble.
* On the WWE Main event TV taping, Shane Helms produced JD McDonagh vs. Cedric Alexander. Meanwhile, Molly Holly produced Kiana James vs. Asuka.
