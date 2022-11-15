– Fightful Select has a report with the details on the assigned producers for last night’s edition of WWE Raw:

* Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali.

* Molly Holly produced Mia Yim vs. Tamina.

* Shawn Daivari produced Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable.

* Jason Jordan produced Miz TV.

* Shane Helms produced Shelton Benjamin vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Petey Williams was the producer on Dana Brooke vs. Iyo Sky

* Michael Hayes was the producer on Dolph Ziggler vs. Austin Theory.

* Jason Jordan produced Akira Tozawa vs. Baron Corbin.

* The US Title Match featuring Seth Rollins defending against Finn Balor was produced by Jamie Noble.

* On the WWE Main event TV taping, Shane Helms produced JD McDonagh vs. Cedric Alexander. Meanwhile, Molly Holly produced Kiana James vs. Asuka.