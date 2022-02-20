Backstage Notes on Producers for Last Week’s WWE Raw and SmackDown

– Fightful Select has released an update with details on the producers for last week’s edition of Elimination Chamber go-home editions Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown. The following producers were listed for last week’s go-home edition of Raw:

* Jamie Noble (aka James Gibson) and Michael Hayes produced the promo segment featuring Brock Lesnar and the other Elimination Chamber participants.

* Shane Helms produced the Street Profits vs. Dirty Dawgs match.

* Petey Williams handled the AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest US title match. Priest pinned Styles to retain the title.

* Adam Pearce was assigned as the producer for Omos vs. The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin).

* Jason Jordan produced the segment featuring WWE Hall of Famer Lita and Becky Lynch to build up their Elimination Chamber title match.

* Joseph Park (aka Abyss) and Kenny Dykstra produced the assembly for Alpha Academy.

* Lastly, Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins was produced by Jamie Noble and Michael Hayes.

For last week’s edition of WWE Main Event that was taped before Raw, Shawn Daivari produced Veer Mahaan vs. Apollo Crews. Also, Tommaso Ciampa vs. T-Bar was produced by Kenny Dykstra.

Here is an updated list of the assigned producers for last Friday’s SmackDown. As noted, the show was taped the week before due to the Saudi Arabia trip:

* Pat Buck and Shawn Daivari produced the contract signing featuring Ronda Rousey, Naomi, Sonya Deville, and Charlotte Flair.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Ivar vs. Jey Uso.

* Michael Hayes produced the segment featuring WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and Roman Reigns.

* Jamie noble was the producer on the Elimination Chamber segment.

* Joseph Park produced Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland.

* Jason Jordan worked on the promo segment featuring Drew McIntyre, Madcap Moss, and Baron Corbin.

* The Goldberg and Roman Reigns face-to-face confrontation was handled by Michael Hayes.