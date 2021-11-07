wrestling / News

Backstage Notes on Producers for Latest WWE Main Event

November 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Main Event logo

– According to a report by Fightful Select, the following producers were assigned to WWE Main Event last week:

* Shawn Daivari was assigned for Liv Morgan vs. Tamina.
* Adam Pearce produced the Jaxon Ryker vs. Cedric Alexander match.

WWE currently tapes Main Event ahead of Raw on Monday. New episodes of the show show debut weekly on Hulu on Thursdays.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Main Event, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading