Backstage Notes on Producers for Latest WWE Main Event
November 7, 2021
– According to a report by Fightful Select, the following producers were assigned to WWE Main Event last week:
* Shawn Daivari was assigned for Liv Morgan vs. Tamina.
* Adam Pearce produced the Jaxon Ryker vs. Cedric Alexander match.
WWE currently tapes Main Event ahead of Raw on Monday. New episodes of the show show debut weekly on Hulu on Thursdays.
