Backstage Notes on Producers for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel Event

– PWInsider reported some details on the listed producers for today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 event in Riyadh, Saudi Araba. The show will feature the following producers for the lineup:

* Peter Williams is producing Bianca Belair vs. Bayley’s Last Woman Standing Match for the Raw Women’s Championship.

* Petey Williams is also producing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match featuring new champs Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending against former champions Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL.

* Michael Hayes and Jason Jordan are producing Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar.

* Chris Park, aka Abyss, is producing Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match.

* Jamie Noble is the producer on The Judgment Day vs. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson).

* Chris Park is producing The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

* Adam Pearce is producing Braun Strowman vs. Omos.

* Lastly, Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is being produced by Michael Hayes and Shane Helms.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is being held later today and will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. Be sure to tune into 411’s live play-by-play coverage.