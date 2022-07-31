Backstage Notes on Producers Listed for WWE SummerSlam 2022

– Fightful Select has a report with details on the internally listed producers for tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 event. This was the internal lineup of the card and the listed producers for the event today as of 6:30 pm EST:

* TJ Wilson produced Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair. Belair beat Lynch to retain her Raw Women’s Championship.

* Shane Helms produced Logan Paul vs. The Miz. Paul beat The Miz with his own finishing move.

* Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs. Theory. Lashley beat Theory once again to retain the US title.

* Jamie Noble, aka James Gibson, produced Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day. The Mysterios picked up the win.

* Abyss, aka Chris Park, produced Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin. McAfee got the victory.

* Shawn Daivari was the producer for The Usos vs. The Street Profits. The Usos once again retained the tag team titles.

* The Riddle segment was listed internally for the show.

* Petey Williams produced Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey. Morgan retained the title in a controversial finish.

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. Reigns won the Last Man Standing match to reign his title.

