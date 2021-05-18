Backstage Notes on Rewrites for Last Night’s WWE Raw

– PWInsider has a report with details on last night’s edition of WWE Raw receiving a “ton of rewrites.” The show was reportedly being rewritten so match that at 5:30 pm yesterday, the creative team still didn’t have a final script ready for the show.

With regards to WWE not following up on the Humberto Carrillo vs. Sheamus storyline, WWE officials reportedly made the decision to use Ricochet against Sheamus for last night’s show instead. It’s similar to the creative team forgetting about Mansoor joining the Raw roster about a week after his initial debut, and the writers focusing on something else the following week.