Backstage Notes on Ric Flair’s Last Match Event, Who Is Backstage

– PWInsider has some backstage notes on Ric Flair’s Last Match show set for night tonight in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will be streamed live on FITE TV.

Charlotte Flair is reportedly backstage ahead of tonight’s event. As noted, Charlotte Flair was not backstage last night at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that the Bunkhouse Battle Royal will have two mystery additions. Also, a video message will be played from at least one Jim Crockett Promotions-era announcer.

Marshall and Ross Von Erich’s connecting flight in Phoenix, Arizona was said to have been canceled. As a result, they will be arriving later than originally planned after boarding another flight to the show. Their scheduled matchup with The Briscoes is still expected to go on, but it will take place later on the card than originally scheduled.

Ric Flair’s Last Match starts on FITE TV at 7:00 pm EST. You can check out 411’s live, play-by-play coverage of the event HERE