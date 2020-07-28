Backstage Notes on Ricky Starks Making His AEW Debut Last Month

– Fightful Select’s Jeremy Lambert recently spoke to AEW wrestler Ricky Starks after he recently made his AEW debut in a tryout match with Cody Rhodes for the TNT title last month. According to Starks, the wrestler didn’t hear his entrance music for his AEW debut until he came out for his match with Rhodes.

Starks’ entrance song for his debut was created by Mikey Ruckus, and he reportedly didn’t collaborate with Starks on it. Also, Starks told Fightful that he wasn’t nervous about his match with Cody Rhodes and believed he worked hard to get to this level and show he can go in the ring with workers such as Moxley. Additionally, Starks reportedly had glowing praise for the AEW locker room.

Taz is said to have taken a liking to Ricky Starks and wanted to bring him into the group with him and Brian Cage. It was not a case of AEW pitching the idea of having him join Taz and Cage.

AEW President Tony Khan announced Starks’ signing with the company after his match with Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite.