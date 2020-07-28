wrestling / News
Backstage Notes on Ricky Starks Making His AEW Debut Last Month
– Fightful Select’s Jeremy Lambert recently spoke to AEW wrestler Ricky Starks after he recently made his AEW debut in a tryout match with Cody Rhodes for the TNT title last month. According to Starks, the wrestler didn’t hear his entrance music for his AEW debut until he came out for his match with Rhodes.
Starks’ entrance song for his debut was created by Mikey Ruckus, and he reportedly didn’t collaborate with Starks on it. Also, Starks told Fightful that he wasn’t nervous about his match with Cody Rhodes and believed he worked hard to get to this level and show he can go in the ring with workers such as Moxley. Additionally, Starks reportedly had glowing praise for the AEW locker room.
Taz is said to have taken a liking to Ricky Starks and wanted to bring him into the group with him and Brian Cage. It was not a case of AEW pitching the idea of having him join Taz and Cage.
AEW President Tony Khan announced Starks’ signing with the company after his match with Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite.
More Trending Stories
- 411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Angel Garza Flirts with Charly, Shelton Benjamin Credits MVP, More
- Kairi Sane Thanks Fans, WWE and NXT Locker Rooms in Apparent Farewell Post
- Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson Clarify Status of Friendship With Young Bucks
- Bret Hart Said He Had Several Stalkers During His Time In WCW