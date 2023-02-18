Backstage Notes On Sami Zayn’s Homecoming From Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

On last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Sami Zayn cut a promo in front of his hometown crowd of Montreal, vowing to beat Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber tonight. Fightful Select has several backstage notes on the segment including the reaction from Zayn and others.

Zayn has been very busy this past week, as he arrived in Montreal to do promotional appearances mid-week and did media all day yesterday. This was after showing up for RAW on Monday and getting a speeding ticket in Brooklyn.

The promo on Smackdown was produced by Michael Hayes and was always meant to be one segment. Hayes has produced many of the Bloodline segments since the story started. After fans asked for it, WWE gave Zayn his theme song ‘Worlds Apart’ back.

Zayn reportedly looked “visibly anxious and nervous” before the promo. Those “in the know” expected a different promo, but Zayn took the audience’s reaction into account and let it breathe. There was panic from production when they had to censor the ‘Fuck You Roman’ chants. Some in Gorilla position allegedly were confused and expected a different promo, according to one source. However, most were happy with how it ended up and one longtime producer said it was “special.”