Backstage Notes on Survivor Series Producers, Confusing Raw Count Out Moment, NXT Producer

– According to a report by PWInsider, Vince McMahon was said to have been very “hands on” with the Final Farewell segment for The Undertaker at last Sunday’s Survivor Series event and was the one who conceived the segment. Additionally, Adam Pearce and Chris Parks (aka Abyss) were the ones who produced the Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match at the event.

Also, Parks was reportedly the one who handled the 24/7 title segments that took place on the same show.

The report also had additional details on the Raw tag team title match from last Monday’s Raw with the count out and restarting the match. According to the report, the count out was legitimate, so officials were left scrambling on how to restart the match before it came back to the air from commercial break. The count out reportedly took place because there’s supposedly been a “renewed push” to enforce match rules in WWE as if they were legitimate.

Finally, PWInsider noted that Brian Kendrick has recently been working as a producer for the NXT brand.