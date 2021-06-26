Backstage Notes on This Week’s WWE Releases, Movement for Younger & Bigger Talents

– As previously reported, yesterday saw multiple WWE releases from across the talent rosters. Yesterday’s releases included Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Ever-Rise, Breezango, Marina Shafir, The Bollywood Boyz, and more. Dave Meltzer shared more details on the talent releases and the backstage mindset on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, there’s a “movement” within the company right now to bring in “younger and bigger guys.” Specifically, WWE officials are looking for talents who are age “26 and under” and “over 220” pounds. Additionally, Meltzer noted that most of the guys WWE released yesterday were “older,” and talents the company didn’t plan on using. So, the “prototype” of the people WWE was looking to release were wrestlers in their “late 30s” and “who were never going to be on the main roster.” Meltzer also noted that Vince McMahon has a habit of looking for bigger guys when business isn’t doing as well.

Fightful Select reported that company president Nick Khan was willing to take the heat over yesterday’s released. Also, he was said to have been unconcerned about plans or projects for the released talent, who they might be married or, how long they been there, or other factors.