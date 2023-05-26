Backstage Notes on Tomorrow’s WWE Night of Champions: Vince McMahon Not In Jeddah, More

PWInsider reports that Vince McMahon is not in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for tomorrow’s Night of Champions event. An office was set up for him if he decided to make the trip but he’s not expected to be there.

Triple H will be leading the show. Kevin Dunn is also in Saudi Arabia for the show.

Roman Reigns arrived in Jeddah yesterday.

WWE will hold a press conference today at 12 PM ET, hosted by Michael Cole and Byron Saxton.