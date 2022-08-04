Backstage Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Location for Bound for Glory 2022

– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling will announce on tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV show the location for Bound for Glory 2022. As previously reported, this year’s show is expected to take place at Danbury, Connecticut on October 8.

The expected venue for the show is rumored to be The O’Neill Center, but the venue has not yet been confirmed. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

Also, PWInsider reported that tonight’s Impact will feature Luke Gallows vs. PCO in a Street Fight for the main event.