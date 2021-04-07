Backstage Notes on When Talks for the AEW & Impact Wrestling Crossover Began

– A new report from Fightful Select has some insight on how the recent deal between All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Impact Wrestling, allowing wrestlers to cross over between promotions. It essentially kicked off last December when Kenny Omega captured the AEW World title with help from Impact EVP Don Callis. Omega then formed an alliance with Impact tag team The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson).

AEW wrestlers reportedly learned that a crossover between the two promotions could become a possibility last September. Additionally, Gallows informed Fightful that they’d been in talks with the Young Bucks about coming over to AEW since they were likely released from WWE in April of last year. Also, Gallows reportedly noted that Callis and Omega had been speaking about the idea for about a year before it finally took place.

Currently, Omega is scheduled to face Impact World champion Rich Swann in a Title vs. Title Match at Impact’s Sacrifice pay-per-view event. The card is scheduled for Saturday, April 24.