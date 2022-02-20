Backstage Notes on When Word of Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit Started Reaching AEW & WWE Locker Rooms

– As previously reported, WWE taped last Friday’s edition of SmackDown the week prior on February 11 due to the recent Saudi Arabia trip for Elimination Chamber. Fightful Select has an update on that show pertaining to the recent news surrounding Cody Rhodes, who recently parted ways with AEW and is reportedly in contact with WWE for a potential return.

By February 11, word had already made its way through the AEW roster that Cody and Brandi Rhodes were leaving the company, the same day WWE taped two episodes of SmackDown for the FOX Network. While the AEW roster was already aware of Cody’s status by that time, word reportedly hadn’t yet reached the WWE locker room on that date. That was still said to be the case by Monday, February 14 for Raw, though there was said to have been “a little chatter.”

AEW, Tony Khan, and Cody Rhodes released their statements on Cody’s exit on Tuesday, February 15.