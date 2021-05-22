Backstage Notes on WWE Returning to Live Touring, What the Roster Was Told

– As noted, WWE is slated to return to live touring with fans in attendance starting July 16. PWInsider has an update with additional details on how the situation was handled internally.

Per the report, while WWE roster talents were not given a specific heads up on the recent announcement or live touring dates, the news had apparently been “informally” given to the roster in recent weeks that WWE was planning to return to the road in the near future. Additionally, WWE officials reportedly kept these plans very quiet until the company was ready to announce the plans in an official press release in order to not only prevent leaks but due to the nature of things possibly changing at a moment’s notice due to the nature of the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As previously reported, rumors did from the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Twitter account last week that WWE would be returning to live touring on July 16. Additionally, PWInsider notes that all the planned events are going to take place in markets where the COVID-19 safety restrictions have become more relaxed. This likely makes the Southwest and Florida regions the most likely locations for upcoming events. However, PWInsider reports that Iowa and Pennsylvania have also been discussed for potential touring locations.

WWE will hold SmackDown on July 16 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Money in the Bank 2021 will be held at the Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas on July 18, and Raw on July 19 will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tickets for these three events will go on sale on May 26.