Backstage Notes on WWE WrestleMania 38, Shane McMahon in Attendance

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Shane McMahon was in Dallas, Texas for WrestleMania weekend. Per PWInsider, Shane was in attendance at “all” of the WWE events that took place over WrestleMania Weekend. He was reportedly with his sons at the shows.

Additionally, PWInsider noted that Alexa Bliss was not in Dallas for the shows. Bliss has been MIA from WWE TV since her return at Elimination Chamber.