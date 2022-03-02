Backstage Notes on WWE WrestleMania 38 Ticket Sales, Supplemental Programming

– PWInsider has an update on WrestleMania 38 ticket sales for WWE. According to the report, WrestleMania 38 has sold about 45,000 to 46,000 tickets so far.

Internally, WWE believes they will have the stadium full on each night of the show. If WWE can pull that off, it would be the biggest attendance for any WrestleMania Weekend in history.

It should be noted that The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported last week that WWE has about 53,000 tickets out thus far for each night. A sellout would reportedly be a little over 80,000 people for each night.

WrestleMania 32 was held at AT&T Stadium in 2016. The event was a sellout and drew a reported attendance 80,709. WWE’s announced attendance for the show was 101,763 fans.

Additionally, for WrestleMania Weekend programming, PWInsider reports that the current WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 broadcast is scheduled for 90 minutes. Meanwhile, NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 is reportedly planned as a 2-and-a-half to three-hour broadcast.

WrestleMania 38 is scheduled for April 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.