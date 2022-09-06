Backstage Notes on WWE’s Internal Roster Changes for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa, More

– PWInsider has some new updates on WWE’s internal roster following last night’s edition of Raw. According to the report, Dexter Lumis, who has been involved in an ongoing Raw storyline with The Miz, is currently listed as part of the internal Raw roster.

Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa, who made his main roster debut last Satuday at WWE Clash at the Castle, has been added to the SmackDown internal roster. Sikoa appeared on the show, helping his cousin Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Lastly, Giovanni Vinci (formerly Fabian Aichner) is also listed as part of the internal SmackDown roster. He reunited with Imperium at Clash at the Castle.