– Fightful Select has reported some additional notes on plans for tonight’s WWE Raw, which is currently ongoing. According to the report, Sami Zayn is scheduled to be back on tonight’s live broadcast, and he will be featured in the main event. Additionally, Maxxine Dupri is scheduled to appear.

Also, the NXT Women’s Title match featuring champ Becky Lynch defending against Tegan Nox is scheduled to run for two on-air segments. Also, a match featuring new Undisputed Tag Team Champs Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. former champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens is planned for the main event. The match will reportedly receive a great deal of time.

The main event will reportedly be made during the show, and the tag team titles are expected to be put on the line. Additionally, it’s said that Chad Patton will be the referee for the WWE Raw main event.

Fightful also reports that these other matches and segments are expected to appear on Raw:

* A Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso promo segment

* An Intercontinental Championship Contenders Match featuring Ricochet vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

* Drew McIntyre vs. JD McDonagh