– Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Powerhouse Hobbs win the TNT Championship from Wardlow in a Falls Count Anywhere, Last Man Standing Match. Fightful Select has some additional details on Hobbs’ title win. According to the report, AEW has been planning to have Hobbs win the title around this time for months.

This was said to be the endgame of a big push planned for Hobbs. The title is the first for Powerhouse Hobbs in his AEW career.

– Fightful also reports that internal rumors have been floating about AEW potentially adding more content. However, the report notes that top stars in the company have not been briefed about this.