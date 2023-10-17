Backstage Notes and Producer Credits For This Week’s Raw

A new Fightful Select report revealed some backstage tidbits and the list of producers for last night’s Raw, which you can find below:

* Aside from medical clearances, Fightful’s sources reported no last-minute alterations for the past three weeks.

* The choice to feature NXT roster names on Main Event is projected to persist going forward, although there hasn’t been any official confirmation if Paul Levesque was involved in the decision.

* To all appearances, it seems probable that Nick Aldis will keep working as a producer and SmackDown GM simultaneously.

Producers for WWE Raw:

* Sami Zayn’s promo was produced by Michael Hayes.

* Shane Helms performed production duties for Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

* Natalya vs. Piper Niven was produced by TJ Wilson.

* Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre was produced by Abyss.

* Shawn Daivari was the producer for Johnny Gargano vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

* Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley was produced by Jason Jordan.

* Petey Williams produced GUNTHER vs. Bronson Reed.

* Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest was produced by Michael Hayes.

Producers for Main Event:

* Akira Tozawa vs. Nathan Frazer was produced by Nick Aldis.

* Bobby Roode was the producer for Chad Gable vs. Trick Williams.