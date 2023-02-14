wrestling / News
Backstage Notes & Producer Credits From WWE Raw
A new report from Fightful Select has provided details on producer credits and backstage notes from the most recent episode of WWE Raw, as follows:
– TJ Wilson was the producer for the promo with Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Bayley.
– The Street Profits vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) match was produced by Jamie Noble.
– The contract signing segment with Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley was produced be Michael Hayes.
– Molly Holly produced the match featuring Michin vs. Piper Niven.
– The Baron Corbin vs. Cody Rhodes bout was produced by Adam Pearce.
– Shawn Daivari is credited with producing the match pitting Asuka, Carmella, Nikki Cross vs. Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan.
– The Mustafa Ali vs. Bronson Reed bout was produced by Abyss.
– Jason Jordan produced the segment featuring Seth Rollins on Miz TV, as well as the match between Rick Boogs & The Miz.
– The Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair match was produced by TJ Wilson.
– Reports indicate The OC were absent from Raw and that Cody Rhodes had a heavily-packed media schedule before the event.
– Jason Jordan produced a dark match during the post-show featuring Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory.
– Abyss is listed as the producer for the Main Event match with Bron Breakker vs. Akira Tozawa.
– Jason Cade produced a match featuring Wendy Choo vs. Dana Brooke that was recorded for Main Event.
– A significant quantity of props were prepared by WWE for a Valentine’s Day-themed backstage segment that ultimately did no occur.
