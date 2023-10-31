wrestling / News
Backstage Notes and Producer List for Last Night’s Raw
A new Fightful Select report revealed the list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw, as well as a series of backstage notes.
* The promo for Rhea Ripley and the Judgment Day was produced by Adam Pearce.
* Pearce was also the credited producer for Dominik Mysterio vs. Ricochet.
* Alpha Academy vs. Creed Bros was produced by Jason Jordan.
* The Miz TV spot with GUNTHER was produced by Petey Williams.
* Additionally, Williams was the producer for the DIY vs. Imperium match.
* TJ Wilson was the producer for Candice LeRae vs. Xia Li.
* The Seth Rollins vs. JD McDonagh bout was produced by Abyss.
* TJ Wilson was the listed producer for Chelsea Green & Natalya’s Small Package Revenge Street Fight.
* Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest was produced by Jason Jordan & Bobby Roode
* Kayden Carter & Blair Davenport’s Main Event match was produced by Bobby Roode.
* Akira Tozawa & Wes Lee’s Main Event match was produced by Nick Aldis.
* Today marks the departure to Saudi Arabia for a significant number of roster talent and WWE staff in advance of Crown Jewel.
* Vince McMahon and The Undertaker are back stateside from their visit to Saudi Arabia for the Fury vs. Ngannou fight. If either intend to attend Crown Jewel, they’ll be taking a second flight out.
* The conclusion of Candice LeRae’s fight and her segment with medics were pre-planned elements, and LeRae is in good health, according to Fightful.
* The performances of the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile were met with approval from sources inside WWE.
