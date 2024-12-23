wrestling / News
Backstage Notes & Producers for This Week’s WWE Raw
December 23, 2024 | Posted by
– Fightful Select has the details on the following producers for this week’s edition of WWE Raw:
*Drew McIntyre promo: Abyss
*IC Title Tourney: IYO Sky vs. Natalya vs. Alba Fyre: Jason Jordan
*Akira Tozawa vs. Chad Gable: Jamie Noble & Molly Holly
*Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode
*Dexter Lumis vs. Miz: Kenny Dykstra
*Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre: Abyss
– WWE talent are off on their Christmas break with the expected return on December 26.
– Ben Saccocio was listed as as the writer on New Day’s segment whille Chad Barbash was credited as the writer on Drew McIntyre’s segment.
