Backstage Notes & Producers for This Week’s WWE Raw

– Fightful Select has the details on the following producers for this week’s edition of WWE Raw:

*Drew McIntyre promo: Abyss

*IC Title Tourney: IYO Sky vs. Natalya vs. Alba Fyre: Jason Jordan

*Akira Tozawa vs. Chad Gable: Jamie Noble & Molly Holly

*Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

*Dexter Lumis vs. Miz: Kenny Dykstra

*Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre: Abyss

– WWE talent are off on their Christmas break with the expected return on December 26.

– Ben Saccocio was listed as as the writer on New Day’s segment whille Chad Barbash was credited as the writer on Drew McIntyre’s segment.